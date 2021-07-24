WATCH: Top Viral Moments From Tokyo Olympics

There's so much action over the course of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics it's easy to miss a simply strange (or thrilling or silly or otherwise special) single moment.

We'll keep you posted with all the top viral moments from NBC Olympics. See what we've got so far -- from a mysterious "sign guy" behind home plate during softball to Albert Mengue Ayissi's epic TKO celebration and the athletes' cardboard bed tests -- and check back in throughout the Games to see what happens next!

Athletes Put Their Cardboard Beds to the Test

U.S. Olympians in the Athlete's Village take to Tik Tok to bust a myth about their not-so-fragile cardboard beds. More on that wild saga here.

An Epic TKO Celebration

After defeating Eswatini's Dlamini Thabiso via TKO, Cameroon's Albert Mengue Ayissi celebrated in epic fashion. See full event replay.

Tonga's Shirtless Flag Bearer Has Some Glistening Competition

Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua and Rillio Rii, a rower from Vanuatu, both went shirtless while serving as flag bearers during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

Pita Taufatofua, best known for his shirtless stints as Tonga’s Olympic flag bearer, shares three things you should know before taking your shirt off.

Performers' Pictograms Embody 50 Olympic Disciplines

In the span of less than five minutes, some very talented performers embody 50 Olympic disciplines from 41 sports via pictograms.

Opening Ceremony Marks Start of Tokyo Olympics

Look back at some of the top moments from the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including acts showcasing Japanese culture, the Parade of Nations and more.

Who Is Mysterious 'Sign Guy' Behind Home Plate?

There may not be fans behind the plate at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium during Olympic softball games, but one staff member is determined to give pitchers a friendly sight to see.