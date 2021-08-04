Watch All of Suni Lee's Olympic Performances, Including Historic Gold in All-Around

Uneven bars specialist Suni Lee had an impressive run at her first-ever Olympic Games, earning herself the gold in the all-around and becoming the fifth straight American to claim the sport's marquee title.

Not only that, Lee is also the first Hmong American to win an Olympic medal. The 18-year-old closed out her Tokyo performances Tuesday in the balance beam final, fighting hard to get in the top three with impressive and difficult moves. However, she was just shy of winning another medal, scoring 13.866 on the beam.

Relive all her performances in Japan, including qualifications and practices (and more top video from Tokyo here):

Lee's Final Olympic Performance on Beam

Lee pulled off her second incredible save on balance beam at these Olympics to stay on the apparatus in the event final. She finished fifth.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lee Takes Bronze on Bars After Rare Mistakes

Lee took bronze on the uneven bars in the event final after making some rare missteps, scoring a 14.500. She scored a 15.300 in both qualifications and the all-around.

Lee's All-Around Gold Medal-Clinching Routines

American gymnast Suni Lee dazzled on her way to winning gold in the women's Olympic individual all-around final. She scored a 14.600 on vault, 15.300 on uneven bars, 13.833 on beam and 13.700 on floor exercise.

Uneven Bars Hero Suni Lee Nails 15.300 Routine

In need of a big routine to keep pace with Rebeca Andrade in the Olympic individual all-around final, Suni Lee did her thing on the uneven bars, earning a huge 15.300.

An Incredible Save on the Balance Beam

U.S. gymnast Suni Lee nearly fell off the balance beam while performing wolf turns in her individual all-around routine, but was able to regain her balance and finish out a stellar performance, scoring a 13.833.

Lee Clutches Bars Event During Women's Team Final

Lee hit one of her signature uneven bars routines when her team needed it, scoring a 15.400. She also earned a 14.133 on the balance beam and a 13.666 on floor in the team final.

Lee Dazzles on Uneven Bars in Qualifying Round

Lee scores a 15.2 in the qualifying round of women's gymnastics at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Lee Prepares Stunning Bars Routine

Suni Lee practiced her routine at women's podium training.