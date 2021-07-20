See Which Olympians Have Tested Positive for COVID: Full List

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the virus is still making an impact on the Games in 2021.

There are strict protocols in place for athletes in Tokyo, though some have already tested positive since arriving in Japan. A number of other would-be Olympians tested positive for COVID-19 before traveling to Tokyo and were forced to withdraw.

Here’s a full list of U.S. Olympians with COVID, other Olympians with COVID and Olympians who are isolating after close contact with COVID-positive individuals:

U.S. Olympians who have tested positive for COVID

Coco Gauff

The 17-year-old tennis star will have to wait to compete in her first Olympics. Gauff announced on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18.

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future,” Gauff wrote in a statement.

Kara Eaker

Eaker was set to serve as an alternate for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team before testing positive on July 19. The U.S. women’s gymnastics team was already in Tokyo when Eaker tested positive. The alternate gymnasts were rooming together, but all athletes have since been moved to separate housing.

Katie Lou Samuelson

Team USA was forced to replace Samuelson on its 3x3 basketball team after the Seattle Storm forward tested positive on July 19. Samuelson wrote in an Instagram post that she was “fully vaccinated and took every precaution,” but she’ll still be forced to stay home from Tokyo.

Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards star was ruled out for the Tokyo Olympics after entering health and safety protocols on July 15. Beal played in three exhibition games for Team USA this month before he was ruled out.

Other Olympic athletes who have tested positive for COVID

South Africa: Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi

Monyane and Mahlatsi were the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive. The South African soccer duo traveled to Tokyo, as the nation was set to play host Japan in its first match on July 22. They have both been moved to a separate isolation facility on site in Tokyo.

Mexico: Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis

Two Mexican baseball players tested positive at the team hotel prior to their departure for Tokyo, the country's baseball federation announced on July 20. Velazquez and Solis tested positive on July 18 and have been in isolation as the rest of their teammates undergo further testing.

Czech Republic: Ondřej Perušič and Simon Nausch

Perušič, a beach volleyball player, and Nausch, a beach volleyball team trainer, both tested positive after arriving in Tokyo. Perušič’s positive test was confirmed on July 19, while Nausch’s came on July 20. Both have been removed from their designated rooms and sent to isolation.

Australia: Alex de Minaur

One of the top men’s tennis players in the world, De Minaur was selected to represent Australia in the Olympics before being forced to withdraw due to a positive test on July 10. The 22-year-old will have to wait for his Olympic debut, which could come as soon as 2024.

Olympic athletes who are isolating after a close contact

Zach LaVine (USA)

The Chicago Bulls guard entered health and safety protocols on July 19 and was forced to stay behind as the U.S. men’s basketball team flew to Tokyo. LaVine could still rejoin the squad at the Olympics and play for Team USA, which plays its first game on July 25.

Zach LaVine did not travel with his teammates to Tokyo on Monday morning after entering health and safety protocol. He could still travel later if he gets cleared. Team USA men’s basketball has already lost Bradley Beal to health and safety concerns and Kevin Love to injury.

Leanne Wong (USA)

Wong was deemed a close contact of fellow U.S. women’s gymnastic alternate Kara Eaker. She is now self-isolating in Tokyo as she undergoes COVID-19 testing, hoping to return negative tests so she can rejoin her team in the Olympic Village and represent Team USA as an alternate gymnast.