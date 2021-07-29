Aliens, Zombies, Talking Crocodiles: Olympians Reveal Their Weirdest Pre-Game Dreams

The dreaming brain can come up with really weird scenarios and stories -- far better than when one is awake, according to scientists.

Our bizarre dreams are the Wild West found deep in our minds, a place where normal rules and order simply just don’t exist. We all have these dreams -- including Olympic athletes.

Check out some of the wacky dreams they shared!

NOAH LYLES -- TRACK AND FIELD

Aliens, lasers and elements from “The Matrix.”

Track and Field standout Noah Lyles shared a bizarre dream in which he was a cop after a wanted alien. Lyles described his dream as a "rogue sci-fi movie," so we animated it -- obviously!

LILLY KING -- SWIMMING

All interesting dreams start with: "so I was walking my pet alligator at Target," right?

Just when you think it can't get any better than a talking alligator, a minotaur makes a grand entrance!

Lilly King can swim fast enough to get away from anyone. But why did she struggle to avoid a cat and a minotaur in a bizarre dream she had? We aren’t sure either, but we animated her story as well.

YUL MOLDAUER -- GYMNASTICS

Surviving a zombie apocalypse with airsoft guns?

Team USA gymnast Yul Moldauer shares a vivid bizarre dream about trying to fight zombies at the University of Oklahoma to protect his girlfriend’s sorority.

You guessed it -- we also animated Moldauer's action-packed dream!

