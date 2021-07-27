4 to Watch: Ledecky Eyes 1st Tokyo Gold, Men's Basketball Seeks Post-Disaster Rebound

There is no shortage of must-see action on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics. Katie Ledecky, fresh off a silver medal, gets back in the pool for another chance at gold, while New York's own Stefanie Dolson looks to help the women's basketball 3x3 team clinch a finals berth in Olympic action early Wednesday.

Before that, Kevin Durant and the U.S. men's basketball team hope to rebound after a disastrous opening loss -- their first Olympic loss since 2004 -- and U.S. women's water polo takes on Hungary on their path to an Olympic three-peat.

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 5:

1. Katie Ledecky, Team USA Swim for More Medals

Team USA Swimmer Katie Ledecky takes the silver medal in the 400 meter freestyle. Australian rival Ariarne Titmus took the gold medal.

Wednesday night will give Team USA more chances to stand atop the Olympic podium at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, including one of America's most legendary female swimmers and another who calls New York home.

Katie Ledecky has a chance to come away with two more Olympic medals after earning silver in the women’s 400m freestyle. She will be racing in the women’s 200m freestyle and women’s 1500m freestyle with two hours in between.

Ledecky had the top times in qualifying for both events, even setting an Olympic record in the inaugural 1500m heats.

Gunnar Bentz will be in the mix for a medal in the men’s 200m butterfly final. In the women’s 200m butterfly, Westchester County's Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh could take home a pair of medals for Team USA.

Tokyo marks Douglass' first Olympics. The Pelham homer graduated from Pelham Memorial High School in 2018 and went to college at the University of Virginia.

Tuesday’s slate concludes with the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final, an event where Team USA has won four straight gold medals.

The night’s action also includes semifinal races in the men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m butterfly and men’s 200m breaststroke.

2. USA, NY Star Tip Off Semis With Eyes on Basketball 3x3 Gold

The U.S. women’s 3x3 basketball team maintained their perfect run on Monday after beating both Italy and China. They have one more pool play against Japan on July 27 before they advance to the semifinals, which begin Aug. 5.

Team USA will play in the semifinals of the first-ever Olympic women’s basketball 3x3 tournament on Wednesday.

Port Jervis' own Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Jackie Young posted a 6-1 record in pool play. Tokyo marks the first Olympics for the 29-year-old Dolson

If the U.S. wins in the semifinals, it will play in the gold medal game at 8:55 a.m. ET. Wednesday. If the team loses, it will play in the bronze medal game at 7:45 a.m. ET against the loser of the other semifinal.

Dolson most recently won a gold medal at the 2019 World Championships and owns a 43-3 record with USA basketball teams, including five-on-five and 3x3 in major competitions as well as exhibition games.

During her high school career, she led Minisink Valley High School to four-straight New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section 9 championship game appearances and plays professionals for the WNBA's Chicago Sky.

A former center for the University of Connecticut's women's basketball team, Dolson was part of the squad that won back-to-back national championships in 2013 and 2014.

3. US Men's Basketball Tries to Get Back on Track After 1st Olympic Loss Since 2004

Team USA was stunned by France in the fourth quarter of their Group B opener on Sunday. France ended the game on a 16-2 run, handing the Americans their first Olympic loss since 2004 in Athens.

Now, Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Co. turn their attention to Iran, which lost its first game in Tokyo to the Czech Republic.

Beyond momentum, the game carries weight for Team USA in the standings since only the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

If the team wants to make a serious run at its fourth straight Olympic gold, it will need to start against Iran.

4. US Women's Water Polo Faces Hungary on Path to Three-Peat

Water polo goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson said she’s excited to change the sport’s narrative in Miami and her community before leading Team USA to a dominant win over Japan Saturday.

Team USA has looked like a team determined to win its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s water polo.

The squad started off the tournament with a historic, 21-goal victory of host nation Japan on Saturday. The margin of victory was the most ever in a women’s Olympic water polo game … until Spain broke the record against South Africa just a few hours later. The Americans followed that outing up with a 17-12 win over China.

The U.S. next faces Hungary, which tied the Russian Olympic Committee in its lone game of Group B play so far.

