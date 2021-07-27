Following a four-medal night, the U.S. swim team returns to the Tokyo Aquatics Center on Tuesday looking for more hardware.

American swimmers will compete in each of Tuesday night's five medal races -- the women's 200m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly, women's 200m individual medley, women's 1500m freestyle and men's 4x200m freestyle relay. The action starts at 9:30 p.m. ET live on NBC. You can also stream the event on NBC Primetime and NBCOlympics.com:

Katie Ledecky goes for more gold medals

Katie Ledecky is the headliner as she's set to compete in two finals -- the 200m and 1500m freestyles. If Ledecky is victorious in both, she will be one gold shy of Jenny Thompson's record for the most Olympic gold medals ever won by a U.S. female swimmer at eight.

Her first race, the 200m freestyle, will feature a rematch with Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. Ledecky finished second to Titmus in the 400m final for her first-ever individual Olympic loss.

Titmus posted the best semifinal time in the 200m freestyle at 1:54.82. Ledecky, the defending Olympic champion, placed third overall (1:55.34). Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong topped Ledecky for second with a 1:55.16 time.

A little over an hour after the 200m freestyle, Ledecky will swim in the inaugural 1500m freestyle final. Ledecky set an Olympic record in the 1500m heats with a 15:35.35 time. Fellow American Erica Sullivan, who posted the third-best time at 15:46.67 in the heats, will also swim in the 1500m freestyle. China's Wang Jianjiahe placed second at 15:41.49.

Team USA swimmers to watch

Team USA will have another two swimmers, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh, competing in the 200m individual medley. Douglass and Walsh finished the semifinal first (2:09.21) and third overall (2:09.57) respectively. Great Britain's Abby Wood just beat out Walsh for second with a 2:09.56 time.

Gunnar Bentz is the Americans' lone representative in Tuesday's only other individual final, the 200m butterfly, after placing sixth overall in the semifinal.

The final event of the night will be the 4x200m freestyle relay, where the Americans are four-time defending Olympic champs. The U.S. finished fifth overall in the heats with a time of 7:05.62, trailing first-place Great Britain, Australia, Italy and ROC.

There will also be three semifinal events mixed in with the finals on Tuesday. The Americans who will be looking to lock down medal race spots are Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple in the men's 100m freestyle, Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith in the women's 200m butterfly, and Nic Fink in the men's 200m breaststroke.