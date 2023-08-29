Queen Latifah compliments Venus Williams' unwavering ‘energy' ahead of US Open opener

Venus Williams has had better days on the tennis court -- but she has a big supporter in Queen Latifah.

The award-winning actress made her way to Arthur Ashe Stadium to catch the 43-year-old Williams play her 100th match at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Although the 53-year-old lead actress of "The Equalizer" admitted her tennis knowledge is limited, she had some kind words about the two-time U.S. Open singles champion.

Special appreance from @IAMQUEENLATIFAH tonight at the #USOpen



She says her favorite thing about Venus Williams is "the energy she brings into the building whenever she plays."

Queen Latifah said what she loves most about Williams is "the energy that she brings into the building whenever she plays."

Williams fell to qualifier Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-1.

Queen Latifah was decked out in a Woodstock graphic tee shirt with an orange cargo skirt that went down to her ankles. She was wearing big, gold hoop earrings, a gold-chain necklace and a gold watch.

Mike Tyson made an appearance at Coco Gauff's first round match on Monday night. The teenager went on to win the match in a grueling three-set match.

The well-loved former professional boxer was very complimentary of the American, saying, "She's going to be a big-time champion."

The action Tuesday night returns with some men's tennis. No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz faces German Dominik Koepfer.