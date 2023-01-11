Naomi Osaka

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy

Naomi Osaka took to Twitter to announce that she is not playing in the 2023 Australian Open because she is pregnant.

By Julia Elbaba

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tennis fans were shocked when Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open earlier this week.

It turned out that the 25-year-old is missing the first Grand Slam of the year because she is pregnant with her first baby.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Osaka posted a picture of an ultrasound and wrote a letter to fans explaining her whereabouts and the next chapter.

"Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023," she wrote.

In the letter, she talks about how her time away from tennis has given her a newfound appreciation for the sport and how she has learned so many new lessons.

Sports

Tua Tagovailoa 1 hour ago

Dolphins QB Tagovailoa Ruled Out for Playoff Game vs. Bills, Thompson Likely to Start

NFL 2 hours ago

Damar Hamlin Heading Home After Being Discharged From Buffalo Hospital

On becoming a mom, Osaka admits that "one thing I am looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom."

She concluded the letter by telling fans that she will be back in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

More to come...

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Naomi Osakatennis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us