2024-25 UEFA Champions League: What to know, including remaining matches

The UEFA Champions League has a new expanded format for the 2024-25 season.

The new UEFA Champions League season is underway, with 36 teams attempting to reach the final in Munich in May. (Each team will be in one of four groups and will play two teams from each group or in other words, eight games against eight different teams: four at home and for away.)

The top eight teams in the league phase will qualify for the Round of 16 automatically, while the teams who finish in positions 9-24 will qualify for the knockout round. Teams who end up in positions 25-36 will be eliminated and will not play in any other European competition for the rest of the 2024-2025 season, NBCSports.com reports.

Matchday 7

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Monaco 1-0 Aston Villa

Atalanta 5-0 Sturm Graz

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Bologna 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge 0-0 Juventus

Red Star Belgrade 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool 2-1 Lille — Recap, highlights & analysis

Slovan Bratislava 1-3 Stuttgart

Benfica 4-5 Barcelona

Wednesday, Jan. 22

12:45pm: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Brest

12:45pm: RB Leipzig vs Sporting Lisbon

3pm: AC Milan vs Girona

3pm: Sparta Prague vs Inter Milan

3pm: Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb

3pm: Celtic vs Young Boys

3pm: Feyenoord vs Bayern Munich

3pm: PSG vs Manchester City

3pm: Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg

Matchday 8

Wednesday, Jan. 29

3pm: Aston Villa vs Celtic

3pm: Bayer Leverkusen vs Sparta Prague

3pm: Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk

3pm: Young Boys vs Red Star Belgrade

3pm: Barcelona vs Atalanta

3pm: Bayern Munich vs Slovan Bratislava

3pm: Inter Milan vs Monaco

3pm: RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid

3pm: Girona vs Arsenal

3pm: Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan

3pm: Juventus vs Benfica

3pm: Lille vs Feyenoord

3pm: Manchester City vs Club Brugge

3pm: PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool

3pm: Sturm Graz vs RB Leipzig

3pm: Sporting Lisbon vs Bologna

3pm: Brest vs Real Madrid

3pm: Stuttgart vs PSG

What happens to the teams that do not get an automatic qualification?

An extra knockout round has been created for teams who finished in spots 9 to 24. These teams will play two-legged ties to reach the 16th round.

Knockout round play-offs: February 11, 12 & 18,19, 2025

Round of 16: March 4,5 &11,12, 2025

Quarter-finals: April 8,9 & 15,16, 2025

Semi-finals: May 29,30 April & 6,7, 2025

Final: May 31, 2025

When and where is the 2024-25 Champions League final?

The Champions League final will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, 2025.

Will Real Madrid CF win again?

Real Madrid CF was the Champions League winner for the 2023-24 season after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024.

This was by no means the only season in which the renowned soccer club won the Champions League. They won: 1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22, 2023/24.

So, will the win again? Only time will tell!

