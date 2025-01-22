2024-25 UEFA Champions League: What to know, including remaining matches

Gooooooooaaaaaal!
The UEFA Champions League has a new expanded format for the 2024-25 season.
The new UEFA Champions League season is underway, with 36 teams attempting to reach the final in Munich in May. (Each team will be in one of four groups and will play two teams from each group or in other words, eight games against eight different teams: four at home and for away.)
The top eight teams in the league phase will qualify for the Round of 16 automatically, while the teams who finish in positions 9-24 will qualify for the knockout round. Teams who end up in positions 25-36 will be eliminated and will not play in any other European competition for the rest of the 2024-2025 season, NBCSports.com reports.
Matchday 7
Tuesday, Jan. 21
- Monaco 1-0 Aston Villa
- Atalanta 5-0 Sturm Graz
- Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
- Bologna 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
- Club Brugge 0-0 Juventus
- Red Star Belgrade 2-3 PSV Eindhoven
- Liverpool 2-1 Lille — Recap, highlights & analysis
- Slovan Bratislava 1-3 Stuttgart
- Benfica 4-5 Barcelona
Wednesday, Jan. 22
- 12:45pm: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Brest
- 12:45pm: RB Leipzig vs Sporting Lisbon
- 3pm: AC Milan vs Girona
- 3pm: Sparta Prague vs Inter Milan
- 3pm: Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb
- 3pm: Celtic vs Young Boys
- 3pm: Feyenoord vs Bayern Munich
- 3pm: PSG vs Manchester City
- 3pm: Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg
Matchday 8
Wednesday, Jan. 29
- 3pm: Aston Villa vs Celtic
- 3pm: Bayer Leverkusen vs Sparta Prague
- 3pm: Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk
- 3pm: Young Boys vs Red Star Belgrade
- 3pm: Barcelona vs Atalanta
- 3pm: Bayern Munich vs Slovan Bratislava
- 3pm: Inter Milan vs Monaco
- 3pm: RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid
- 3pm: Girona vs Arsenal
- 3pm: Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan
- 3pm: Juventus vs Benfica
- 3pm: Lille vs Feyenoord
- 3pm: Manchester City vs Club Brugge
- 3pm: PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool
- 3pm: Sturm Graz vs RB Leipzig
- 3pm: Sporting Lisbon vs Bologna
- 3pm: Brest vs Real Madrid
- 3pm: Stuttgart vs PSG
To see the scores of the matches played during Matchday 1-6, click here.
What happens to the teams that do not get an automatic qualification?
An extra knockout round has been created for teams who finished in spots 9 to 24. These teams will play two-legged ties to reach the 16th round.
- Knockout round play-offs: February 11, 12 & 18,19, 2025
- Round of 16: March 4,5 &11,12, 2025
- Quarter-finals: April 8,9 & 15,16, 2025
- Semi-finals: May 29,30 April & 6,7, 2025
- Final: May 31, 2025
When and where is the 2024-25 Champions League final?
The Champions League final will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, 2025.
Will Real Madrid CF win again?
Real Madrid CF was the Champions League winner for the 2023-24 season after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024.
This was by no means the only season in which the renowned soccer club won the Champions League. They won: 1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22, 2023/24.
So, will the win again? Only time will tell!
