Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds to become most decorated gymnast in history

Simone Biles won the individual all-around title at the world championships for the sixth time on Friday to become the most decorated gymnast in history.

Ten years after she won her first in the same Belgian city as a 16-year-old, Biles scored 58.399 points across the balance beam, floor, vault and uneven bars to beat Rebeca Andrade, the Brazilian defending champion, by 1.633 points.

Biles' U.S. teammate Shilese Jones took the bronze medal, with 56.332 points.

It was Biles’ 27th world championship medal — and 21st gold. It came two days after the four-time Olympic gold medalist led the U.S women to a record seventh straight win in the team event.

Biles now has 34 medals across the world championships and Olympics, making her the most decorated gymnast ever — male or female — at the sport’s two signature events ahead of the retired Vitaly Scherbo.

