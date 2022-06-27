Report: Adrian Peterson could fight Le'Veon Bell in boxing match originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

From the gridiron to the... boxing ring?

That's been the path for multiple former NFL players, and it could be the case for legendary running back Adrian Peterson.

Peterson, a 15-year veteran running back, reportedly is "in talks" to fight Le'Veon Bell in a boxing match at Crypto.com Arena on July 30. TMZ first reported the news.

Bell, a three-time Pro Bowl running back, is scheduled to fight that night but his opponent is still being finalized. Peterson, 37, apparently would like to be that opponent.

Both Peterson and Bell have had impressive NFL careers, and neither is officially retired from football.

Peterson grew to fame with the Vikings from 2007 to 2016, winning league MVP in 2012 and making seven Pro Bowls. He's played for six teams in five seasons since leaving Minnesota, most recently with the Seattle Seahawks and Tennesse Titans in 2021.

Bell's best years came with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013 to 2018 before he signed a big contract with the New York Jets. He was never the same player after leaving Pittsburgh, though, and he's played for four teams in the last three seasons. The 30-year-old Bell suited up for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

At 6-foot-1, Peterson and Bell would enter the ring at an even height.