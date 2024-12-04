Construction breaks ground on Etihad Park, Queens' new 25,000-seat soccer stadium

What to Know Construction for New York City's first professional soccer-specific stadium officially broke ground on Wednesday, marking a significant moment in mayor Eric Adams' Willet Point Transformation project

The 25,000-seat stadium is expected to be operational by the 2027 Major League Soccer season

Etihad Park is also the first fully privately-financed major league sporting facility constructed in New York City in generations

Construction for New York City's first professional soccer-specific stadium has officially broken ground on Wednesday, marking a significant moment in Mayor Eric Adams' Willet Point transformation project that promises new jobs and affordable housing.

The 25,000-seat stadium is expected to be operational by the 2027 Major League Soccer season. Once it opens, the arena will become the new home of the New York City Football Club and the first fully-electric stadium across the nation.

The stadium will also be New York City's first professional soccer-specific stadium.

The $780 million stadium is part of the Willets Point redevelopment, which according to supporters will deliver 15,000 good-paying jobs, 2,500 units of affordable housing, over 40,000 square feet of new public space and 650 school seats.

“Today, we are breaking ground on Etihad Park — our city’s first-ever soccer-specific stadium — for NYCFC to call home and finally deliver New Yorkers the soccer stadium they deserve,” Adams said. "This stadium is part of our Willets Point Transformation, building a neighborhood with more housing, public space, and a new school out of the Valley of Ashes.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

NYCFC

On Nov. 21, the New York City Football Club announced it was partnering with Ethiad Airways for the naming rights of the new stadium. In a press release, the club said the stadium name pays homage to the city's green spaces.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents a critical milestone in not only creating New York’s first soccer-specific stadium, but also generating thousands of good-paying union careers for hardworking New Yorkers from the local community,” said Gary LaBarbera, president the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York.

According to the developers, the entire transformation process is expected to create 1,550 permanent jobs and over 14,000 construction-related jobs.

Etihad Park is also the first fully privately-financed major league sporting facility constructed in New York City in generations.

"This transformational project exemplifies the power of public-private collaboration to deliver affordable housing, good-paying jobs, and a cutting-edge, fully electric sports venue — all while advancing our city’s climate goals,” said First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer.

While the stadium is not expected to open until the 2027 season, the team is already accepting full season reservations for the 2027 season at Etihad Park.

“New York City Football Club committed ten years ago to build New York City's first-ever, soccer-specific stadium in the five boroughs, and today’s groundbreaking of Etihad Park in Willets Point, Queens, brings us one step closer to delivering that promise to our fans and our city.” said Marty Edelman, vice chairman, New York City Football Club.

The MLS has recently seen attendance and sponsorship revenue records in part thanks to international superstar Lionel Messi's decision in the summer of 2023 to play for Inter Miami.

“This is a historic moment for New York City FC, Major League Soccer, and everyone who has believed in the promise of soccer in America,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “We’ve always known that a world-class soccer stadium belongs in New York City."

The construction of the stadium in Willets Point will not add additional parking capacity to the nearby sports complex. Instead, the soccer club will use Citi Field's existing parking based on an agreement with the New York Mets.

In the 2024 MLS season, the team had an appearance in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals but ultimately lost to the New York Red Bulls.