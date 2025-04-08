Renowned singer, ex-MLB players among victims of Jet Set nightclub roof collapse in DR

At least 58 people died and 160 others were injured in the Dominican capital early Tuesday when the roof collapsed at an iconic nightclub where politicians, athletes and others were attending a merengue concert, authorities said.

Crews were searching for potential survivors in the rubble at the one-story Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations.

The tragic news of the collapse was compounded by the amount of well-known people in attendance.

Nearly 12 hours after the top of the nightclub collapsed down onto patrons, rescue crews were still pulling out survivors from the debris. At the scene, firefighters removed blocks of broken concrete and sawed planks of wood to use them as planks to lift heavy debris as the noise of drills breaking through concrete filled the air.

An official with a megaphone stood outside the club imploring the large crowd that had gathered to search for friends and relatives to give ambulances space.

At one hospital where the injured were taken, an official stood outside reading aloud the names of survivors as a crowd gathered around her and yelled out the names of their loved ones.

Meanwhile, dozens of people gathered at the National Institute of Forensic Pathology, which projected pictures of the victims so their loved ones could identify them.

As developments continue, here is what we know so far about some of the victims.

RUBBY PÉREZ

Renowned merengue singer Rubby Pérez was performing when the roof collapsed. His manager, Enrique Paulino, whose shirt was spattered with blood, told reporters at the scene that the concert began shortly before midnight, with the roof collapsing almost an hour later, killing the group's saxophonist.

The singer was taken away injured following the collapse.

Hours later, shortly after 5:30 p.m. ET, sources confirmed to Alfredo Acosta, from our sister station Telemundo 47, that the singer passed away. No other information was provided.

Pérez was a beloved figure in merengue music and travel the world bringing his hits to his fans. The Friday before the tragedy he had a scheduled appearance in Manhattan, a place he frequently visited to perform. One of his last posts was inviting his fans to this scheduled appearance.

NELSY CRUZ

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz, was among the victims.

She had called President Luis Abinader at 12:49 a.m. saying she was trapped and that the roof had collapsed, First Lady Raquel Abraje told reporters.

Officials said Cruz died later at the hospital.

The Dominican Republic's Minister of Culture, Roberto Ángel Salcedo, confirmed Cruz's death.

"I deeply regret the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Nelsy Cruz, governor of Montecristi province, which occurred during the tragic event at the Jet Set nightclub. Her death is an irreparable loss for her community and the entire country. Nelsy was a committed public servant, a woman of firm leadership, and a staunch ally in initiatives aimed at strengthening our identity and development. I offer my condolences to her family, friends, and all the people of Montecristi; may the Almighty grant them the necessary strength in this painful moment. May her soul rest in peace," said Salcedo.

Lamento profundamente el fallecimiento de mi querida amiga y compañera, Nelsy Cruz, gobernadora de la provincia Montecristi, ocurrido en el trágico evento de la discoteca Jet Set.



Su muerte es una pérdida irreparable para su comunidad y para todo el país. Nelsy fue una servidora… pic.twitter.com/yGivBmrJeP — Roberto Ángel Salcedo (@robertoangel02) April 8, 2025

OCTAVIO DOTEL

The Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic posted on X that former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, age 51, died. Officials had earlier rescued Dotel from the debris and transported him to a hospital.

The nation’s sports minister Kelvin Cruz confirmed Dotel was among the victims.

"We deeply regret the passing of former Major Leagues and Immortal of Dominican Sport, Octavio Dotel," Cruz said in a statement.

Dotel pitched for 13 teams, including both the New York Mets and the Yankees, since his debut in 1999.

TONY BLANCO

As the day progressed, the Ministry of Sports announced the death of another former MLB player: Tony Blanco.

"We deeply regret the passing of former Major League Baseball player Tony Blanco. His legacy will remain in the history of national baseball. We share his family, friends, and teammates' grief and offer our prayers for his eternal rest. May his soul rest in peace," read the message from the Ministry of Sports posted on the social media platform X.

Kelvin Cruz, Minister of Sports of the Dominican Republic, also confirmed the news of Blanco's death with a message on Instagram.

Lamentamos profundamente el fallecimiento del ex Grandes Ligas, Tony Blanco. Su legado quedará en la historia del béisbol nacional.



Acompañamos en su dolor a sus familiares, amigos y compañeros, y elevamos nuestras oraciones por su eterno descanso.



Paz a su alma 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/InZbetrpDV — Ministerio Deportes (@miderec_rd) April 8, 2025

BRAY VARGAS

Bray Vargas, a young politician, was originally reported as being among the injured, however, he put those reports to rest by jumping on social media to assure all he was fine.

Vargas said that although he was invited to the event by friends, he declined the invitation because he was tired. However, after hearing the tragic news he arrived on scene to help out in any way he possibly could.

"I was not at the party," Vargas said in part in an Instagram post. "I arrived 5 minutes after to help my friends and others in any way I could."

This is a developing story.