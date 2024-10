Music superstar Pitbull will be featured on a remix of New York Mets second baseman Jose Iglesias' "OMG."

The remix version, with Pitbull, Silvestre Dangond and Iglesias will be released Friday.

The song has become an anthem for the Mets during the 2024 season with Iglesias performing the song at Citi Field, and fans holding up "OMG" signs during games.

"OMG" REMIX WITH PITBULL AND SILVESTRE DANGOND 🚨



Dropping next Friday! pic.twitter.com/3WCD0Ofnyp — MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2024

Early April: @JoseIglesias_SS premieres “OMG” in the @SyracuseMets clubhouse after a game in Scranton where the first pitch temperature was 39 degrees.



Early October: @JoseIglesias_SS announces an OMG remix with Pitbull after a @Mets playoff win.



The 2024 season. OMG, indeed. https://t.co/KjAxHnlilR — Evan Stockton (@evstockton) October 2, 2024

