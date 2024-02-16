Patrick Mahomes

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visit 2 girls injured in hospital following Chiefs parade shooting

The two girls, aged 8 and 11, were both shot in the legs.

By Brendan Brightman

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited two young girls shot at a Chiefs rally this week.
Courtesy Reyes family

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited the Reyes family in the hospital on Friday after their two daughters, aged 8 and 11, were shot in the shooting in Kansas City following the Super Bowl parade this past week.

In a statement obtained by NBC News, the Reyes parents thanked Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for visiting their two daughters, who were not named in the release.

Courtesy Reyes family

"We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children’s Mercy Hospital and Patrick & Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring care, love, and support," the Reyes family statement read.

Both girls were shot in the legs and underwent surgery following the shooting at Kansas City's Union Station, where Chiefs fans were meeting for a rally following the Super Bowl victory parade that killed one person and injured 22 on Wednesday.

"Both girls were shot in the legs, underwent surgery, and are currently in casts for several months. We will endure follow-up doctor’s visits for the next few years," the Reyes family statement read. "They are receiving physical therapy to regain their strength and mobility. While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us."

"The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured," the statement continued. "We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers."

The Reyes family has also set up a GoFundMe to raise money for their daughters' care and recovery.

Courtesy Reyes family

In addition to getting a visit from Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, the Reyes family also received a total of $100,000 in donations from Travis Kelce's Eighty-Seven Running organization, according to TODAY.com.

On Friday, police announced two juveniles had been charged with "gun-related and resisting arrest charges" for the deadly mass shooting, which officials believe stemmed from a "dispute" among several people. The new release also said the police department “anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.”

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday that victims ranged from ages 8 to 47, with half under 16.

The Kansas City Chiefs are speaking out and sharing prayers following a fatal shooting near their team's Super Bowl victory parade.

Both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been active on social media since the tragedy, most recently promoting #KCStrong, a fundraiser for the parade shooting's victims and their families.

"Just like #ChiefsKingdom has always been there for me and my family, we want to be there for them," Mahomes wrote with a heart emoji on X. "The @Chiefs have launched #KCStrong, an emergency response fund supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders."

This article tagged under:

Patrick Mahomes
