The 2024 NFL season is halfway through, and Amazon Prime Video is back for its third season as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football.

The TNF slate is filled with some exciting showdowns, with the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs next in Week 13.

Here's a full look at the Thursday Night Football games in 2024, which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

2024 Thursday Night Football schedule

Week 2: Sept. 12

Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 10

Week 3: Sept. 19

New York Jets 24, New England Patriots 3

Week 4: Sept. 26

Dallas Cowboys 20, New York Giants 15

Week 5: Oct. 3

Atlanta Falcons 36, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 (OT)

Week 6: Oct. 10

San Francisco 49ers 36, Seattle Seahawks 24

Week 7: Oct. 17

Denver Broncos 33, New Orleans Saints 10

Week 8: Oct. 24

Los Angeles Rams 30, Minnesota Vikings 28

Week 9: Oct. 31

New York Jets 21, Houston Texans 13

Week 10: Nov. 7

Baltimore Ravens 35, Cincinnati Bengals 34

Week 11: Nov. 14

Philadelphia Eagles 26, Washington Commanders 18

Week 12: Nov. 21

Cleveland Browns 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 19

Week 13: Nov. 29 - Black Friday

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14: Dec. 5

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Week 15: Dec. 12

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 16: Dec. 19

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 17: Dec. 26

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears

How to watch Thursday Night Football games

Thursday Night Football games are streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Kickoff for each Amazon TNF game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

What are the Thanksgiving NFL games in 2024?

There will be three Thanksgiving games in the 2024 season, one in each time slot. Here's how it'll pan out: