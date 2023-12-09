NFL

Giants QB Tommy DeVito hilariously ranks Italian foods: ‘You can do anything with a cutlet'

In his first four starts, DeVito has shown he can pass more than just the gabagool!

By Brendan Brightman

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito talks to reporters
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Below are the best Italian foods, capisce?

Giants quarterback and New Jersey native Tommy DeVito took some time to rank some of his favorite Italian foods ahead of Monday night's game against the Packers.

Alongside TikToker Meals_by_Cug, DeVito was given five pastas and five entrees to rank in each category.

DeVito's top five pastas are:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
  1. Penne Vodka
  2. Linguine with clams
  3. Bolognese
  4. Ravioli
  5. Lasagna

When it came to entrees, things got a little more heated.

First, DeVito and Cug did not necessarily like some of their options, including shrimp scampi and veal marsala, which they said was "useless."

NFL

NFL

5 takeaways from Giants-Packers, Dolphins-Titans doubleheader

Patrick Mahomes

NFL to review Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's criticism of refs, report says

However, there was no dispute on what entree was #1: Cutlets.

"You can do anything with a cutlet," DeVito said. "Sandwich or dinner."

DeVito, who grew up in northern New Jersey and went undrafted earlier this year, has embraced his Italian-American culture along with doubling the Giants' season win total in his first four starts.

He has been nicknamed Tommy "Cutlets" for his love of his mom's chicken cutlets, and Giants fans can't seem to get enough of their hometown quarterback amid an otherwise disappointing season.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us