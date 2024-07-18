New York Yankees announce 2025 season schedule: When is Opening Day and the Subway Series?

The New York Yankees have announced the Bronx Bombers' 2025 regular season schedule, including a home opener on Thursday, March 27 against the Brewers at Yankee Stadium.

The team will play a total of 52 division games, 62 non-divisional Intraleague games and 48 Interleague games.

The Yankees will face the rival Red Sox for the first time in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium June 6-8 and then at Fenway June 13-15 and Sept. 12-14. The Sox will be back in the Bronx on Aug. 21-24.

Six Subway Series games will take place May 16-18 at Yankee Stadium and July 4-6 at Citi Field.

See the full 2025 Yankees season schedule below:

April 2025 Yankees Schedule

Thursday, March 27 : vs. Brewers at Yankee Stadium (Yankees home opener)

: vs. Brewers at Yankee Stadium (Yankees home opener) Saturday, March 29 - Sunday, March, 30 : vs. Brewers

: vs. Brewers Tuesday, April 1 - Thursday, April 3 : vs. Diamondbacks

: vs. Diamondbacks Friday, April 4 - Sunday, April 6 : @ Pirates (Pittsburgh)

: @ Pirates (Pittsburgh) Monday, April 7 - Wednesday, April 9 : @ Tigers (Detroit)

: @ Tigers (Detroit) Friday, April 11 - Sunday, April 13: vs. Giants

vs. Giants Monday, April 14 - Wednesday, April 16 : vs. Royals

: vs. Royals Thursday, April 17 - Sunday, April 20 : @ Rays (Tampa Bay)

: @ Rays (Tampa Bay) Monday, April 21 - Wednesday, April 23 : @ Guardians (Cleveland)

: @ Guardians (Cleveland) Friday, April 25 - Sunday, April 27: vs. Blue Jays

vs. Blue Jays Monday, April 29 - Wednesday, April 30: @ Orioles (Baltimore)

May 2025 Yankees schedule

Friday, May 2 - Sunday, May 4: vs. Rays

vs. Rays Monday, May 5 - Wednesday, May 7 : vs. Padres

: vs. Padres Friday, May 9 - Sunday, May 11 : @ Athletics (Sacramento)

: @ Athletics (Sacramento) Monday, May 12 - Wednesday, May 14 : @ Mariners (Seattle)

: @ Mariners (Seattle) Friday, May 16 - Sunday, May 18 : vs. Mets (Subway Series)

: vs. Mets (Subway Series) Tuesday, May 20 - Thursday, May 22: vs. Rangers

vs. Rangers Friday, May 23 - Sunday, May 25 : @ Rockies (Colorado)

: @ Rockies (Colorado) Monday, May 26 - Wednesday, May 28 : @ Angels (Los Angeles/Anaheim)

: @ Angels (Los Angeles/Anaheim) Friday, May 30 - Sunday, June 1: @ Dodgers (Los Angeles)

June 2025 Yankees schedule

@ Dodgers (Los Angeles) Tuesday, June 3 - Thursday, June 5 : vs. Guardians

: vs. Guardians Friday, June 6 - Sunday, June 8 : vs. Red Sox

- : vs. Red Sox Tuesday, June 10 - Thursday, June 12 : @ Royals (Kansas City)

: @ Royals (Kansas City) Friday, June 13 - Sunday, June 15: @ Red Sox (Boston)

Red Sox (Boston) Monday, June 16 - Wednesday, June 18 : vs. Angels

: vs. Angels Friday, June 20 - Sunday, June 22 : vs. Orioles

: vs. Orioles Monday, June 23 - Wednesday, June 25 : @ Reds (Cincinnati)

: @ Reds (Cincinnati) Friday, June 27 - Sunday, June 29: vs. Athletics

vs. Athletics Monday, June 30 - Thursday, July 3: @ Blue Jays (Toronto)

July 2025 Yankees schedule

: @ Blue Jays (Toronto) Friday, July 4 - Sunday, July 6 : @ Mets (Subway Series)

: @ Mets (Subway Series) Tuesday, July 8 - Thursday, July 10 : vs. Mariners

: vs. Mariners Friday, July 11 - Sunday, July 13 : vs. Cubs

: vs. Cubs All-Star Break

Friday, July 18 - Sunday, July 20: @ Braves (Atlanta)

@ Braves (Atlanta) Monday, July 21 - Wednesday, July 23 : @ Blue Jays (Toronto)

: @ Blue Jays (Toronto) Friday, July 25 - Sunday, July 27 : vs. Phillies

: vs. Phillies Monday, July 28 - Thursday, July 31: vs. Rays

August 2025 Yankees schedule

Friday, Aug. 1 - Sunday, Aug. 3 : @ Mariners (Seattle)

: @ Mariners (Seattle) Monday, Aug. 4 - Wednesday, Aug. 6 : @ Rangers (Texas)

: @ Rangers (Texas) Friday, Aug. 8 - Sunday, Aug. 10 : vs. Houston

: vs. Houston Monday, Aug. 11 - Wednesday, Aug. 13 : vs. Twins

: vs. Twins Friday, Aug. 15 - Sunday, Aug. 17: @ Cardinals (St. Louis)

@ Cardinals (St. Louis) Tuesday, Aug. 19 - Wednesday, Aug. 20 : @ Rays (Tampa Bay)

: @ Rays (Tampa Bay) Thursday, Aug. 21 - Sunday, Aug. 24: vs. Red Sox

vs. Red Sox Monday, Aug. 25 - Wednesday, Aug. 27 : vs. Nationals

: vs. Nationals Thursday, Aug. 28 - Sunday, Aug. 31: @ White Sox (Chicago)

September 2025 Yankees schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 2 - Thursday, Sept. 4 : @ Astros (Houston)

: @ Astros (Houston) Friday, Sept. 5 - Sunday, Sept. 7 : vs. Blue Jays

: vs. Blue Jays Tuesday, Sept. 9 - Thursday, Sept. 11 : vs. Tigers

: vs. Tigers Friday, Sept. 12 - Sunday, Sept. 14 : @ Red Sox (Boston)

: @ Red Sox (Boston) Monday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 17 : @ Twins (Minnesota)

: @ Twins (Minnesota) Thursday, Sept. 18 - Sunday, Sept. 21 : @ Orioles (Baltimore)

: @ Orioles (Baltimore) Tuesday, Sept. 23 - Thursday, Sept. 25 : vs. White Sox

: vs. White Sox Friday, Sept. 26 - Sunday, Sept. 28: vs. Orioles

The latest Yankees schedule, including game start times, can be found updated here.

The team's Florida spring training schedule has not been announced yet.

The New York Mets also announced their 2025 season schedule Thursday.