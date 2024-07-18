New York Mets announce 2025 regular season schedule

The New York Mets released its 2025 season schedule Thursday.

The teams 2025 regular season will kick off on Thursday, March 27 at Houston. The team will continue its Houston games that following Saturday and Sunday before heading to Miami for a three-game road series from March 31 to April 2.

The Mets will open its 2025 home campaign on Friday, April 4 vs. Toronto, followed by Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6 vs. the Blue Jays. The Marlins come to Citi Field, Monday, April 7 through April 9.

And what about the Subway Series?

The Mets will travel to The Bronx to face off the Yankees for a three-game set from May 16 through May 18. The Amazin's will then host the Bronx Bombers at Citi Field for a three-game series from July 4 through July 6

Additional 2025 schedule highlights include:

St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, April 17 - Sunday, April 20

Chicago Cubs - Mother’s Day Series - Friday, May 9 - Sunday, May 11

Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, May 23 - Sunday, May 25

Chicago White Sox – Memorial Day – Monday, May 26

Tampa Bay Rays – Father’s Day Series – Friday, June 13 - Sunday, June 15

Cincinnati Reds, Friday, July 18 - Sunday, July 20

San Francisco Giants, Friday, Aug. 1 - Sunday, Aug. 3

Seattle Mariners, Friday, Aug.15 - Sunday, Aug.17

2023 defending World Series champions Texas Rangers, Friday, Sept. 12 - Sunday, Sept. 14

For the complete 2025 New York Mets schedule, click here. Promotional games and additional game times will be announced in the upcoming months.