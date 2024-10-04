New Jersey Devils vs Buffalo Sabres in Prague: What to know, how to watch

The New Jersey Devils will play the Buffalo Sabres in two games in Prague, Czechia to open the season. The games will be part of the "2024 NHL Global Series."

The games will take place Friday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET and Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

A total of four teams will play overseas during the 2024-25 NHL season.

"The 2024 NHL Global Series is a series of regular season games played overseas during the 2024-25 NHL season. The Series’ will take place in Prague, Czechia and Tampere, Finland between four different NHL teams. The New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, and Florida Panthers will participate in the games," the Devils' site says.

How can I watch the Devils and Sabres season openers?

Both games in Prague will be available on MSGSN and on NHL Network (except markets with blackout restrictions).

