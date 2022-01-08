New York Knicks

NBA Fines Julius Randle $25,000 for ‘Egregious' Use of Profanity

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6
AP

New York Knicks star Julius Randle was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for what the league called an “egregious” use of profane language in interviews.

The league cited Randle's use of profanity in interviews with the media following a Jan. 5 practice and again the next night following a victory over the Boston Celtics.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

That came after the NBA sent a memo to teams last month stressing the need for coaches and players to use appropriate language in press conferences and media interviews.

Randle gave a thumbs down to fans inside Madison Square Garden during the game against Boston, when the Knicks fell behind by 25 points before rallying, and cursed in his postgame interview discussing the gesture.

News

Storm Team 4 6 hours ago

Freezing Rain Brings Another Winter Weather Threat to Tri-State Sunday Morning

Omicron Variant 5 hours ago

NY COVID Cases Top 90K as Dozens of Upstate Hospitals Halt Elective Surgeries

He explained his actions in an Instagram post Friday, acknowledging that he should have handled things differently.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York KnicksNBAMadison Square Gardenjulius randle
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us