MLB Unveils Cubs', Reds' Field of Dreams Game Uniforms

As MLB returns to Iowa, check out what the Cubs and Reds will be sporting on Thursday

By Tim Stebbins

Here are the Cubs', Reds' Field of Dreams Game uniforms

The Cubs and Reds will be dressed for the occasion when they square off in Dyersville, Iowa, at the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday.

MLB has unveiled the two clubs' uniforms for the unique matchup, both of which are throwbacks to the early 20th century.

The Cubs first wore that hat in 1914 and the jerseys from 1927-36, while the Reds' hat and jersey are inspired by the uniforms they wore from 1914-20.

Both uniforms will not have last names on the back, but only the jersey number.

The Field of Dreams Game is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Thursday

