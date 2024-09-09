NFL

How to watch the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers in ‘Monday Night Football'

Aaron Rodgers is set to make his return to the field after playing his last regular season game in Week 1 of the 2023 season, when he tore his Achilles

By Brad Luck and Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets as Rodgers prepares to return to NFL regular season action after tearing his Achilles.

When is the 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game?

The 49ers and Jets will meet on Monday, Sept. 9.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

What time is the 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game?

Kickoff time from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

49ers-Jets will air on ESPN and ABC.

Local

Celebrity News 1 min ago

Broadway community remembers James Earl Jones for his legendary work over nearly 6 decades

Harvey Weinstein 2 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein undergoes emergency heart surgery at Bellevue Hospital

How to live stream 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game

Live stream: WatchESPNNFL+

Mobile app: ESPN mobile appNFL mobile app

Who are the Monday Night Football announcers?

Joe Buck (play-by-by), Troy Aikman (color) and Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the call.

How to watch the ManningCast

Football legends and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning will host the season premiere of their ManningCast.

Guests are slated to include Bill Belichick and Adam Sandler.

What does the New York Jets depth chart look like?

The New York Jets depth chart is available here.

Who is the backup quarterback for Aaron Rodgers?

Tyrod Taylor, who played for the New York Giants last year, will backup Aaron Rodgers this season.

What does the San Francisco 49ers depth chart look like?

The San Francisco 49ers depth chart is available here.

Who is the backup quarterback for Brock Purdy?

Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs are the backup quarterbacks for the 49ers.

Who won the last meeting between the Jets and 49ers?

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers beat Sam Darnold and the Jets 31-13 the last time the two teams met in Sept. 2020.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us