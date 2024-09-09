How to watch the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers in ‘Monday Night Football'

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets as Rodgers prepares to return to NFL regular season action after tearing his Achilles.

When is the 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game?

The 49ers and Jets will meet on Monday, Sept. 9.

What time is the 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game?

Kickoff time from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game

49ers-Jets will air on ESPN and ABC.

How to live stream 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+

Mobile app: ESPN mobile app, NFL mobile app

Who are the Monday Night Football announcers?

Joe Buck (play-by-by), Troy Aikman (color) and Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the call.

How to watch the ManningCast

Football legends and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning will host the season premiere of their ManningCast.

Guests are slated to include Bill Belichick and Adam Sandler.

What does the New York Jets depth chart look like?

The New York Jets depth chart is available here.

Who is the backup quarterback for Aaron Rodgers?

Tyrod Taylor, who played for the New York Giants last year, will backup Aaron Rodgers this season.

What does the San Francisco 49ers depth chart look like?

The San Francisco 49ers depth chart is available here.

Who is the backup quarterback for Brock Purdy?

Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs are the backup quarterbacks for the 49ers.

Who won the last meeting between the Jets and 49ers?

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers beat Sam Darnold and the Jets 31-13 the last time the two teams met in Sept. 2020.