Here’s the full order of the 2023 NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

And the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft belongs to…

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday revealed the order of the first 14 picks of this year’s draft, with the awardee of the top overall selection – the San Antonio Spurs – likely getting dibs on French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Now that the order of the lottery is known, the full order of the 2023 draft, slated for Thursday, June 22, can be laid out.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Here’s the complete order of the 58 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft:

Note: There are only 58 picks in the 2023 draft because the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls each forfeited a second-round pick due to violating rules involving free agency discussions.

What is the 2023 NBA Draft order?

Here’s how each pick will shape up and the teams they are coming from if it was involved in a trade, with the Spurs landing the No. 1 overall selection.

First round:

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic (via Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

End of lottery

15. Atlanta Hawks

16. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami Heat

19. Golden State Warriors

20. Houston Rockets (via Los Angeles Clippers)

21. Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. Portland Trail Blazers (via New York)

24. Sacramento Kings

25. Memphis Grizzlies

26. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland)

27. Charlotte Hornets (via Denver, New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia and Brooklyn )

29. Indiana Pacers (via Boston)

30. LA Clippers (via Milwaukee and Houston)

Second round:

31. Detroit Pistons

32. San Antonio Spurs

33. Boston Celtics (via Houston)

34. Charlotte Hornets (via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Portland)

36. Orlando Magic

37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Washington and New Orleans)

38. Sacramento Kings (via Indiana)

39. Charlotte Hornets (via Utah and New York)

40. Denver Nuggets (via Dallas and Oklahoma City)

41. Charlotte Hornets (via Oklahoma City, New York and Boston)

42. Washington Wizards (via Chicago, LA Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland Trail Blazers (via Atlanta)

44. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)

45. Memphis Grizzlies (via Minnesota)

46. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans)

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. LA Clippers

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Golden State, Utah and New Orleans)

50. Indiana Pacers (via Miami)

51. Brooklyn Nets

52. Phoenix Suns

53. Minnesota Timberwolves (via New York and Charlotte)

54. Sacramento Kings

55. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland, Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis Grizzlies

57. Washington Wizards (via Boston and Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee Bucks