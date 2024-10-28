Has a team ever swept in the World Series?

With the Dodgers up 2-0 in the 2024 World Series over the Yankees, some fans are asking if a team has ever swept the World Series.
The answer is yes, teams have swept the World Series before. It has happened around 20 times since the first World Series, according to MLB.
The Dodgers and Yankees have actually been on the winning and losing sides of World Series sweeps.
Here are all the times in World Series history a team has swept the World Series 4-0:
- 2012: Giants over Tigers
- 2007: Red Sox over Rockies
- 2005: White Sox over Astros
- 2004: Red Sox over Cardinals
- 1999: Yankees over Braves
- 1998: Yankees over Padres
- 1990: Reds over Athletics
- 1989: Athletics over Giants
- 1976: Reds over Yankees
- 1966: Orioles over Dodgers
- 1963: Dodgers over Yankees
- 1954: Giants over Indians
- 1950: Yankees over Phillies
- 1939: Yankees over Reds
- 1938: Yankees over Cubs
- 1932: Yankees over Cubs
- 1928: Yankees over Cardinals
- 1922: Giants over Yankees (4-0-1)
- 1927: Yankees over Pirates
- 1914: Braves over Athletics
- 1907: Cubs over Tigers (4-0-1)
Will 2024 join the list? The Yankees are hoping to put an end to the possibility as the series returns to Yankee Stadium.
