Has a team ever swept in the World Series?

With the Dodgers up 2-0 in the 2024 World Series over the Yankees, some fans are asking if a team has ever swept the World Series.

The answer is yes, teams have swept the World Series before. It has happened around 20 times since the first World Series, according to MLB.

The Dodgers and Yankees have actually been on the winning and losing sides of World Series sweeps.

Here are all the times in World Series history a team has swept the World Series 4-0:

2012 : Giants over Tigers

: Giants over Tigers 2007 : Red Sox over Rockies

: Red Sox over Rockies 2005 : White Sox over Astros

: White Sox over Astros 2004 : Red Sox over Cardinals

: Red Sox over Cardinals 1999 : Yankees over Braves

: Yankees over Braves 1998 : Yankees over Padres

: Yankees over Padres 1990 : Reds over Athletics

: Reds over Athletics 1989 : Athletics over Giants

: Athletics over Giants 1976 : Reds over Yankees

: Reds over Yankees 1966 : Orioles over Dodgers

: Orioles over Dodgers 1963 : Dodgers over Yankees

: Dodgers over Yankees 1954 : Giants over Indians

: Giants over Indians 1950 : Yankees over Phillies

: Yankees over Phillies 1939 : Yankees over Reds

: Yankees over Reds 1938 : Yankees over Cubs

: Yankees over Cubs 1932 : Yankees over Cubs

: Yankees over Cubs 1928 : Yankees over Cardinals

: Yankees over Cardinals 1922 : Giants over Yankees (4-0-1)

: Giants over Yankees (4-0-1) 1927 : Yankees over Pirates

: Yankees over Pirates 1914 : Braves over Athletics

: Braves over Athletics 1907: Cubs over Tigers (4-0-1)

Will 2024 join the list? The Yankees are hoping to put an end to the possibility as the series returns to Yankee Stadium.