Giants QB Tommy DeVito apologizes to NJ pizzeria after appearance fee mix-up

Call it a peace of pizza.

Giants quarterback and New Jersey native Tommy DeVito made amends with a pizzeria in his home state after a mix-up over appearance fees led to a canceled event.

Coniglio's Old Fashioned pizzeria in Morristown announced on social media earlier in the week that it would not be hosting DeVito at their restaurant Tuesday night, after the owner said the quarterback's agent doubled the appearance fee from $10,000 to $20,000.

"We are a small family run business & decided $20,000 was a bit steep for 2 hours," the pizzeria wrote in an Instagram post Monday, apologizing to anyone who had already purchased a ticket.

The price hike for the sudden celebrity came some time after DeVito led the Giants to a comeback victory over the Packers on Monday Night Football.

But DeVito set out to make amends with the small pizzeria. He ended up going to the restaurant to make things right, having a sit-down and a slice with the owner. Sean Stellato, the agent for "Tommy Cutlets," said the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

DeVito and the restaurant agreed to a charitable solution to resolve the situation.

"Thanks for stopping by & making it right," the restaurant posted on Instagram Tuesday night.

The upstart quarterback also hired a new person to handle his off-the-field dealings, according to the New York Post, with Stellato reportedly no longer in charge of handling those matters. He will reportedly remain DeVito's agent for his football matters, however.