Giants Hire Brian Daboll as New Head Coach

The New York Giants have hired Brian Daboll as their next head coach, NBC New York has learned.

Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Under Daboll's guidance, the Bills finished third in the NFL, averaging 28.4 points this past season. Quarterback Josh Allen finished sixth in the league with a franchise-record 409 completions as well as 36 touchdown passes and 4,407 yards.

Daboll joined Buffalo in 2018 after helping lead Alabama to the national championship in 2017 as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year after the Bills finished 13-3 in 2020.

Daboll had his second interview for the job in five days when he spent Tuesday with co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara, new general manager Joe Schoen and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team's headquarters. The 46-year-old also was interviewed last Friday on a video conference call.

Schoen, who was the Bills assistant GM before being hired by the Giants Friday, and Daboll worked with the Bills for the past four seasons.

He was the first man to receive two interviews for the job that opened when Joe Judge was fired on Jan. 11 after a 4-13 second season. He was 10-23 in his short tenure.

Buffalo won the AFC East for the second straight season, but its season ended in Kansas City for the second straight year with a 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs in a divisional round game.

Daboll, who was raised in a suburb of Buffalo, has 20 years of NFL coaching experience. He spent 11 seasons with the New England Patriots (2000-06, 2013-16). He has been an offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Chiefs (2012). He was also the Jets quarterbacks coach in 2007-08.

The Giants also spoke with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Miami coach Brian Flores and the team's current defensive coordinator Pat Graham.