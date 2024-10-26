World Series

Dodgers fan proposes to Yankees fan at Game 1 of World Series

By NBC New York Staff

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: A general view of the stadium as fans look on during Game One of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
No matter what happens in the World Series, at least one Yankees fan is leaving with a ring.

At Dodger Stadium for Game 1, a Dodger fan got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend — donning her Yankee pinstripes — to marry him. Fortunately for the man, he did not strike out, and she said yes.

With ticket prices well above $1,000, it was not immediately clear what was more expensive: getting into the game, or the ring itself.

The moment was captured by photos (below) shared by NBC Los Angeles on Instagram, where they congratulated the newly betrothed couple, Manuel and Letty.

