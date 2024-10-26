Dodgers fan proposes to Yankees fan at Game 1 of World Series

No matter what happens in the World Series, at least one Yankees fan is leaving with a ring.

At Dodger Stadium for Game 1, a Dodger fan got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend — donning her Yankee pinstripes — to marry him. Fortunately for the man, he did not strike out, and she said yes.

With ticket prices well above $1,000, it was not immediately clear what was more expensive: getting into the game, or the ring itself.

The moment was captured by photos (below) shared by NBC Los Angeles on Instagram, where they congratulated the newly betrothed couple, Manuel and Letty.