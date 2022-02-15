Chris Corning

Watch Chris Corning Land First-Ever Quad Cork in Olympic Snowboard History

Watch Chris Corning's Historic Run Below

The Beijing Olympics has already seen some fantastic snowboarding action and Chris Corning on Tuesday contributed to the conversation by making Olympic history.

The American snowboarder became the only person to land a quad at the Olympics, earning a 92.00 for his backside quad cork 1800 in his first run of the men's big air final. Corning was unable to complete his second trick and only earned 64.00 on this third run, bringing his overall total to 156.00.

The 22-year-old may have finished seventh overall but he definitely still got some bragging rights.

China’s Su Yiming won gold, Norway’s Mons Roisland won silver and Canada’s Max Parrot won bronze. In 2015, Parrot was actually the first person to land a switch quadruple cork.

This article tagged under:

Chris CorningBeijing Olympicssnowboarding2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
