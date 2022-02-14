Watch Eileen Gu's Full Olympic Replays After Slopestyle Qualifer

American-born Eileen Gu earned the first of what she and her many fans in Beijing hope could be three gold medals for China last week by cranking out the first 1620 of her career in the Olympic debut of women's freestyle skiing big air.

Now she has qualified for the slopestyle final, which she hopes will be her second gold in these Games.

Watch full replays of all of Gu's events in the 2022 Winter Olympics thus far below.

Full Replay: Eileen Gu qualifies for slopestyle final

See the fully replay of the women's freeski slopestyle qualifying from Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

China's Eileen Gu advances to slopestyle final, eats lunch

U.S.-born Eileen Gu of China had trouble 630'ing out off a rail on Run 1, then cleaned up with a switch 900, cab 720 and 900 Buick in Run 2, receiving her score of 79.38 while eating lunch to make the slopestyle final.

Full replay - Eileen Gu wins gold for China in freeski's big air event

See the women's freeski big air final from Shougang Industrial Park at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Full replay - Eileen Gu places fifth in freeski big air qualifier, advances

U.S.-born Eileen Gu of China landed a double cork 1080 with Safety and Japan grabs and a 900 with a Buick grab on Runs 1 and 3 to score a 161.25 and place fifth in women's freeski big air qualifying, making to the final.