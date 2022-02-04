Brandon Frazier, Alexa Knierim Place Third in Pairs Short Program For Team Event

What a start for Team USA in the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

After the United States won the first two competitions, Americans Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim finished third in the pairs short program.

Skating to "House of the Rising Sun," the 2021 U.S. national champs received a technical score of 41.02 and a component score of 33.98 for a total of 75.0.

That score was good enough for first until China's Han Cong and Sui Wenjing scored an 82.83 and the Russian Olympic Committee's Aleksandr Galliamov and Anastasia Mishina put up an 82.64, finishing first and second respectively.

Nathan Chen got the night started for Team USA with a victory in the men's short program, and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue followed that up with a win in the rhythm dance.

Team USA now leads the figure skating team event with 28 points through three competitions. The ROC is in second with 26 points, followed by China (21 points) and Japan (20).

The team event continues with the women's short program and the men's free skate on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.