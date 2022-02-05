2022 Winter Olympics

The Host City for the 2026 Winter Olympics Has Already Been Decided

Italy will host the Milano Cortina Olympics in 2026

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Ciao, Olympics!

The first events at the 2022 Winter Olympics have just begun and already preparations are underway for the next competition in 2026.

Italy will host the Milano Cortina Olympics in 2026.

The Olympic Games return to a traditional European site for the first time since the country hosted in Torino in 2006 after Vancouver (2010), Sochi (2014), PyeongChang (2018) and Beijing (2022).

Italy is set to host the Winter Games for a third time after Cortina d’Ampezzo in 1956 and Torino in 2006.

Paris is the next Summer Olympic host city, with France playing the role of host nation for 2024.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

News

figure skating Feb 4

Olympic Figure Skating Schedule: How to Watch Your Favorite Stars on Ice Live

medal count 3 hours ago

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Has Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

With the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games hosts both decided two years ago (Paris for 2024, Los Angeles for 2028), next up is the 2030 Winter Games. The U.S. has already said that if it bids, it will be with Salt Lake City, which held the 2002 Winter Olympics.

With its eight Games so far, the United States has hosted more Olympics than any other country. France has hosted the second-most with five Olympics. The U.S. and France will both add to their totals with the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Games was Japan’s fourth Olympics, and Italy will tie them for the third-most after the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

This article tagged under:

2022 Winter OlympicsItaly2026 winter olympicsmilano cortina
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us