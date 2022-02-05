The Host City for the 2026 Winter Olympics Has Already Been Decided

Ciao, Olympics!

The first events at the 2022 Winter Olympics have just begun and already preparations are underway for the next competition in 2026.

Italy will host the Milano Cortina Olympics in 2026.

The Olympic Games return to a traditional European site for the first time since the country hosted in Torino in 2006 after Vancouver (2010), Sochi (2014), PyeongChang (2018) and Beijing (2022).

Italy is set to host the Winter Games for a third time after Cortina d’Ampezzo in 1956 and Torino in 2006.

Paris is the next Summer Olympic host city, with France playing the role of host nation for 2024.

With the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games hosts both decided two years ago (Paris for 2024, Los Angeles for 2028), next up is the 2030 Winter Games. The U.S. has already said that if it bids, it will be with Salt Lake City, which held the 2002 Winter Olympics.

With its eight Games so far, the United States has hosted more Olympics than any other country. France has hosted the second-most with five Olympics. The U.S. and France will both add to their totals with the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Games was Japan’s fourth Olympics, and Italy will tie them for the third-most after the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.