Olympics TV Schedule: What to Watch Sunday, When and How

It's Day 2 of competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and Team USA is skating, skiing and curling today.

The full schedule for Sunday, Feb. 6 can be found here and includes these highlighted Winter Olympics events (all times ET):

8:10 a.m: Hockey (U.S. women vs Switzerland )

10 a.m.: Men's singles luge finals

8:05 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling (U.S. vs Great Britain)

8:15 p.m.: Figure skating

9:15 p.m.: Alpine skiing (Women's giant slalom)

11 p.m.: Men's slopestyle final

All of those events can be watched on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock (premium subscription required), and many will be seen in primetime on NBC 4 New York as well.

