Olympics TV Schedule: What to Watch Sunday, When and How

It's Day 2 of competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and Team USA is skating, skiing and curling today.
The full schedule for Sunday, Feb. 6 can be found here and includes these highlighted Winter Olympics events (all times ET):
- 8:10 a.m: Hockey (U.S. women vs Switzerland )
- 10 a.m.: Men's singles luge finals
- 8:05 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling (U.S. vs Great Britain)
- 8:15 p.m.: Figure skating
- 9:15 p.m.: Alpine skiing (Women's giant slalom)
- 11 p.m.: Men's slopestyle final
All of those events can be watched on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock (premium subscription required), and many will be seen in primetime on NBC 4 New York as well.
|Date / Time (ET)
|Show
|Where to Watch
|All Day
|Olympic Highlights Channel
|NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com