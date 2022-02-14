How to Watch Kamila Valieva Compete in Olympic Women's Singles Figure Skating

The show goes on for Kamila Valieva.

The 15-year-old Russian figure skater was cleared to compete in the women’s singles event at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Valieva does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation into a failed drug test that came prior to the Games.

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at Russian nationals, but that test result was only made known after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee earn gold in the figure skating team event earlier at the Olympics. The medal ceremony for that event has yet to be held.

Now, Valieva is allowed to skate for individual gold in Beijing. Here’s a look at how to watch her compete and how she stacks up against the competition.

When does Olympic women’s singles figure skating start?

The women’s singles event begins with the short program at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The top 24 skaters from the short program advance to the free skate, which will take place at 5 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Who is Kamila Valieva’s biggest competition in Olympic women’s singles?

The ROC could potentially sweep the podium in women’s singles.

Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova will both be among the favorites in the event. All three skaters share the same coach, Eteri Tutberidze, who is the focus of two investigations from the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

Trusova and Shcherbakova have yet to compete in Beijing, as Valieva represented the ROC in the women’s short program and free skate during the team event, dominating both.

Who will be competing for Team USA in women’s singles figure skating?

Team USA will have three representatives in the women’s singles event: Karen Chen, Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell. Chen placed fifth in the short program and fourth in the free skate during the team event as the U.S. came away with silver.