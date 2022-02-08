Finland Also Wears Masks vs. ROC in Hockey After COVID Standoff, Positive Test

Finland's players wore masks in their women's hockey game on Tuesday, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians.

The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns. The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s loss to the United States on Saturday.

Both teams warmed up. Then both went to the locker room. Canada's ice hockey team wouldn't even come back out at first because of the pending tests.

They eventually came out wearing masks and played the game that way (Canada won 6-1). Now one ROC player has tested positive, the coach said Tuesday. It was forward Polina Bolgareva.

"Everybody saw how we played against Canada with masks and took them off after the second period when we received the results of our tests. They were all negative," coach Evgeny Bobariko told state news agency RIA.

"We arrived at the Olympic Village after the game against Canada and found out that Polina had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I don’t understand how this happened. Her test in the morning that had shown a negative result suddenly became positive."

Bolgareva was not in the lineup when ROC played Finland. Finland beat Russia 5-0.