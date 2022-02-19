Carnage at Finish Line, Insane Hits, Monster Jumps: See Most Extreme Olympic Moments

Athletes who qualify for the Olympics, whether summer or winter, don't exactly fall in the middle of the pack in terms of their skillset compared with the rest of the world. And the extreme talent was on full display at the 2022 Beijing Games.

There was carnage in the biathlon. There were monumental jumps in figure skating. There were absolutely insane hockey hits. People were literally THROWN. Competitors quite literally did whatever they had to do to get the job done.

Here's a snapshot of some of the most extreme moments in a number of sports competitions through the Winter Games.

(And here's what you need to know ahead of Sunday's Closing Ceremony.)

Monumental jumps of figure skating at the Winter Olympics

Diving deeper into the jumps that have defined figure skating this Olympics, with the help of Strobe Motion cameras. Now you are able to see your favorite skaters at each point in their jumps and throws!

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The carnage of the cross-country and biathlon finish line

The grueling nature of cross-country skiing and biathlon distance races frequently leaves tanks empty as skiers cross the finish line. This compilation shows the sheer exhaustion and simultaneous relief of that moment.

Top hockey hits of the 2022 Winter Olympics

They'll do what they have to do to get the shot. Colliding with others is a part of the game and our cameras caught the best ones.

Top routines and throws of the pairs short program

With a close leaderboard between teams from ROC and China, the stage is set for an exciting end of the figure skating program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.