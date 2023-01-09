Baseball World Shares Support for White Sox' Liam Hendriks

Baseball world shares support for White Sox’ Hendriks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The baseball world is rallying around White Sox closer Liam Hendriks after he announced he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Hendriks, who made the announcement on his personal Instagram account Sunday night, said he will begin treatment Monday.
The White Sox shared the announcement on their own social media platforms, and teams across MLB have offered support to Hendriks.
White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, former Sox manager Ozzie Guillén and three-time World Series champion Dave Stewart were among those to share messages on Twitter.
"Anyone that knows Liam knows he is a fighter," said Katz on his personal Twitter account. "He is one of the toughest human beings I’ve come across. We’re all with you and Kristi.💚🙏"