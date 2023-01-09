Baseball World Shares Support for White Sox' Liam Hendriks

Baseball world shares support for White Sox’ Hendriks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The baseball world is rallying around White Sox closer Liam Hendriks after he announced he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Hendriks, who made the announcement on his personal Instagram account Sunday night, said he will begin treatment Monday.

The White Sox shared the announcement on their own social media platforms, and teams across MLB have offered support to Hendriks.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Your baseball family is behind you, Liam! Sending you all our best 💙🙏 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 9, 2023

Sending our love and support. 💚 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 9, 2023

You got this, Liam! Sending our best from Twins Territory 💚 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 9, 2023

The baseball fam is with you, Liam. Sending love from Red Sox Nation. You got this! ❤️ — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 9, 2023

Sending love and support from H-Town! 🧡💚 — Houston Astros (@astros) January 9, 2023

Sending our love and support from the North Side! 💙 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 9, 2023

Sending our support. We are all behind you, Liam! 🧡💙 — New York Mets (@Mets) January 9, 2023

You’ve got this, Liam! Sending you our best and hoping for a speedy recovery. 💙 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 9, 2023

White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, former Sox manager Ozzie Guillén and three-time World Series champion Dave Stewart were among those to share messages on Twitter.

"Anyone that knows Liam knows he is a fighter," said Katz on his personal Twitter account. "He is one of the toughest human beings I’ve come across. We’re all with you and Kristi.💚🙏"

Anyone that knows Liam knows he is a fighter. He is one of the toughest human beings I’ve come across. We’re all with you and Kristi.💚🙏 https://t.co/RPYrlIrQeZ — Ethan Katz (@ethankatz) January 9, 2023

My man Liam Hendriks is going through some stuff right now. He has my support and prayers. Whether you know him or not, please send your prayers, support and love too!! Great man, beautiful family. Good luck my man!! 🙏🏿 — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) January 9, 2023