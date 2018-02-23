Jessie Diggins to Carry USA Flag at Closing Ceremony

Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall are the first U.S. women to win an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing after their first-place finish Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018)

After helping Team USA to win a historic gold medal in cross-country skiing, Jessie Diggins will bear the U.S. flag at the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang Sunday.

Fellow Team USA members voted for Diggins to represent them at the ceremony. Appearing on the Today show Friday morning, Diggins said being the one to carry her country's flag is "absolute icing on the cake" to her 2018 Olympic run.

"Having them vote for me was ... I really don't know what to say except thank you so much," Diggins said. "It's been overwhelming in the very best way. It's really been a dream come true."





Diggins and her teammate Kikkan Randall won America's first ever women's cross-country gold medal, and Team USA's first medal in the sport since 1976. Diggins powered through her finish, outlasted Sweden and captured the Olympic title by 0.19 seconds

"I can't be more proud of my team," Diggins said on "Today." "The fact that we're able to bring this gold medal home together is an amazing experience."

Diggins also posted four top-six finished in the 2018 Games.

