Kenya

2 arrested in connection with Ugandan Olympian's killing in Kenya, police say

Benjamin Kiplagat, who competed in three Olympic games and six world championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, was found dead in brother's car early Sunday

By Tom Odula | Associated Press

Benjamin Kiplagat
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Two men were arrested in connection with the killing of Ugandan Olympic runner Benjamin Kiplagat, who was found fatally stabbed in a car in Kenya on New Year's Eve, police said Monday.

A knife suspected of being used in the killing of the 34-year-old Kiplagat was found on one of the suspects, Moiben sub county police commander Stephen Okal said. The motive for the killing appears to have been robbery, he said, because money and a cell phone had been taken from Kiplagat.

Kiplagat's throat was cut, police said. He was found dead in his brother's car early Sunday on the outskirts of Eldoret, a high-altitude town in western Kenya renowned as a training base for elite athletes.

Kiplagat competed in three Olympic games and six world championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. He won a bronze medal at the 2012 African championships.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Kiplagat is the fourth athlete to be killed in the area in recent years.

Two-time cross country world champion Agnes Tirop was fatally stabbed in her home in the nearby town of Iten in 2021. Her husband is on trial charged with murder.

Kenyan-born Bahrain runner Damaris Muthee's decomposing body was found at a male Ethiopian athlete's house in 2022. The athlete is the main suspect in her death but has not been apprehended.

Sports

NFL playoffs 38 mins ago

Wait, what? How Bills can earn No. 2 seed or miss NFL playoffs in Week 18

MLB 2 hours ago

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco arrested amid allegations of relationship with minor

Rwandan runner Rubayita Siragi was killed in August in what police believe was a fight with another athlete over a woman.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kenya
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us