‘Saturday Night Live' Pays Tribute to Betty White With Rerun of 2010 Episode

At the time the episode aired, White set a record as the sketch show's oldest host

Fans mourning the loss of Betty White will get the opportunity to catch the actress back on TV Saturday night.

The legendary comedian's episode of "Saturday Night Live" will re-air on NBC one day after news of her passing sent shockwaves through her friends, family and fans that watched White on screen for decades.

White hosted the show back in 2010 after a successful fan campaign on Facebook. She set a record that episode as the oldest person to host -- at the time she was 88. Jay-Z was the musical guest.

The long-running sketch comedy show announced the tribute in a tweet Saturday afternoon, with the message "Rest in Peace, Betty White."

Former "Saturday Night Live" castmates Molly Shannon, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachael Dratch, and Ana Gasteyer all returned for the episode.

White died on Dec. 31 at age 99, a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Her agent and close friend, Jeff Witjas, confirmed her death during a call to NBC News.

The episode hosted by White airs Jan. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

