Fresh Peaches, Bakery Items Sold at Wegmans Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

Fresh peaches sold at Wegmans and other major national supermarket chains are being recalled after the California-based company that distributes them warned late last week the fruit may be contaminated with salmonella. Bakery items with fresh peaches are also subject to the recall, Wegmans says.

The affected peaches were distributed and sold from June 1 through Aug. 3; bagged Wawona and Wawona Organic peaches sold through Aug. 19 are also affected, according to the FDA's recall announcement.

The bagged peaches were distributed and sold in supermarkets with the following product codes:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

For bagged peaches, the product codes may be found at the bottom of each package. All affected peaches may be found in stores nationwide. See Wegmans' recall notice here for the specific recalled products at its stores; anyone who has the affected fruit can return the product for a full refund.

The latest warning comes amid a salmonella outbreak under investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is suspected to have sickened more than 60 people in nine states.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with the microorganism may experience fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, among other symptoms.