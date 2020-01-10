FDA Recalls More Antacids Containing Traces of Carcinogen

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled several more lots of heartburn medications, including more generic versions of Zantac, that have been found to contain trace amounts of a substance that may be linked to cancer, NBC News reported.

The FDA said that Denton Pharma Inc. had recalled several batches of unexpired ranitidine tablets due to the possible presence of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which the World Health Organization classifies a "probable human carcinogen." Ranitidine is the generic version of the popular heartburn drug Zantac. The recalled batches include certain lots of ranitidine tablets in 150 milligram and 300 mg strengths.

Appco Pharma has also recalled batches of ranitidine because of the potential presence of NDMA. The recalled lots have an expiration date of April or May 2021.

None of the recalled lots has been associated with any injuries or adverse events.

On Wednesday, the FDA also announced that the drug company Mylan has recalled three lots of another antacid, nizatidine, which were also found to contain trace amounts of NDMA. Those capsules, in 150mg and 300mg strengths, were manufactured by Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited.

