Costco mattresses Novaform recalled for possible mold. Here's what you should know and how to get refunded

FXI issued a recall of about 48,000 Costco mattresses after discovering the potential for mold exposure.

The impacted mattresses exclusively sold at the megastore include the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch. The agency said the mattresses could have been exposed to water during manufacturing, increasing the risk of mold development.

Of 541 reports of mold on the mattresses, no injuries have been reported.

The mattresses at risk were manufactured at FXI’s San Bernardino, Calif., facility and sold at Costco stores in the Northwest United States, San Francisco/Bay Area and on Costco's website.

It is said the ComfortGrande mattress has a blue base with "Novaform" printed in white letters, and the DreamAway mattress has a gray base with "Novaform" printed in white letters.

FXI encourages customers who purchased these mattresses between Jan. 2, 2023, and April 28, 2023, to immediately discontinue use and contact FXI.

Information about the manufacturing date and location can be seen on a tag attached to the mattress.

Customers will be credited a full refund or a free replacement mattress including free delivery of the new mattress. Pickup and disposal of the recalled mattress are also being offered.

Costco is also contacting known purchasers directly.