Chocolate recall: Feds sound alarm on potentially deadly treats

Alarms are being sounded about an old recall after a number of chocolate products sold in several states and online were given a new warning because federal officials said they could “cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

The FDA announce the initial recall last year over a list of chocolate items sold from Cal Yee Farm, a company based in California. That original warning marked items like chocolate walnuts, chocolate raisins, chocolate almonds, yogurt coated almonds and chocolate apricots because they may contain undeclared ingredients. Find the full list here.

According to the recall, the items were sold across nine states, including Pennsylvania, California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon and Ohio. The company has an online store as well.

There were no illnesses reported related to the chocolate goods at the time of the recall, the FDA said.

At least three of those products, however, were recently elevated to Class 1 because they contain undeclared milk. That classification is among the highest for the feds and is used to warn consumers of potentially life-threatening concerns.

The FDA says a Class 1 recall is for a "situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The upgraded recall concerns Cal Yee Farm's Dark Chocolate Almonds, Dark Chocolate Apricots and Dark Chocolate Walnuts.

The FDA advised anyone who has purchased any of the recalled items to dispose of them or return them for a full refund.

The California company released a statement in response to the original recall: "We did a voluntary recall on undeclared milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds in snack products, due to outdated labels which did not specify allergen statement. Labels are now consistent with known allergens."