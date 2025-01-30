Recalls

Nearly 300K Honda and Acura vehicles recalled over risk of engine issues

The car manufacturer said it hasn't received any confirmed reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

By Eric Mullin

Honda Pilot
American Honda

American Honda is voluntarily recalling around 295,000 Acura and Honda vehicles in the U.S. over a risk of engine issues.

The car manufacturer said in a release Wednesday that sudden changes in the throttle of affected vehicles could illuminate the check engine light and cause the engine to hesitate, stall or lose drive power, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

American Honda said the recalled vehicles have fuel injection electronic control units (FI-ECU) with improper programming, which could lead to the engine problems. The company said it self-diagnosed the issue through the monitoring of telematics information.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The recall includes certain 2023-25 Honda Pilot, 2022-25 Acura MDX Type S and 2021-25 Acura TLX Type S vehicles. Authorized Honda and Acura dealerships will update the FI-ECU software on affected vehicles for free, the company said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

American Honda said it hasn't received any confirmed reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

"American Honda is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized dealer for repair as soon as they receive notification," the company said.

Letters notifying owners of affected vehicles are expected to be mailed on March 17, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Recall Alert

Important news on consumer products that can keep you safe

Recalls Jan 28

Coca-Cola recalls some Coke, Fanta, Sprite over chemical chlorate concerns

Autos Jan 25

Kia recalls more than 80,000 U.S. autos due to improper air bag deployment and improper wiring

Those looking to confirm whether their vehicle is included in the recall can visit Recalls.Honda.com or Recalls.Acura.com, or call Honda at 888-234-2138.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us