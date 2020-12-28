recall alert

Ceiling Fans Sold at Home Depot Recalled After Blades Fly Off

The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold by Home Depot this year between April and October at stores and online

By Joseph Pisani

An employee gathers shopping carts from the parking lot of a Home Depot Inc. store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images (File)

More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning, hitting people and causing property damage.

The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and its website. About 182,000 of them were sold in the U.S. and 8,800 were sold in Canada. They cost about $150.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it received 47 reports of the blades falling off, two reports of people being hit by them and four reports of the blades causing property damage.

Owners of the fans should stop using them immediately and inspect them for blades aren't secure or have a gap between them and the base of the fan, the CPSC said.

Recall Alert

Important news on consumer products that can keep you safe

recall Dec 24

Over 433,000 Excedrin Bottles Recalled Due to Faulty Packaging

GM Dec 23

GM Recalls 840K Vehicles for Seat Belt, Suspension Problems

King of Fans, which makes the ceiling fans, published a video on its website with instructions on how to inspect the fan. The company said it will replace any of the faulty ceiling fans for free.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

recall alertHome Depot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us