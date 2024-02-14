Tom Suozzi is heading back to Congress. How soon could he be sworn in?

What to Know Democrat Tom Suozzi defeated Republican Mazi Pilip Tuesday night in the race for New York's third district, encompassing part of Nassau County and a small portion of Queens

In the short term, the result could be a factor in ultratight votes in the House, where Republicans hold just a 219-212 majority.

It's not yet known when he will be sworn in to join his former and soon-to-be colleagues on the hill, as nothing official has been stated, but a source told NBC News that Suozzi may seek to do it as early as Thursday

Tom Suozzi is going back to Washington, D.C., after winning the New York special election to fill the seat left vacant by George Santos after his expulsion last year.

But the question is: When exactly will he be joining Congress?

Suozzi, a Democrat, defeated Republican Mazi Pilip Tuesday night in the race for New York's third district, encompassing part of Nassau County and a small portion of Queens. Suozzi represented the district for three terms before giving it up to run, unsuccessfully, for governor in 2022.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

If the victory itself wasn't a surprise, the margin of victory came as a surprise to many.

"This is a major victory. It wasn’t even close," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday, saying the win shows the road ahead for Democrats — a notion that the White House echoed.

"The people of New York's Third District issued a strong repudiation of Republicans who put politics ahead of national security," said White house Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

It’s unclear how long his next stint on Capitol Hill will last, as a redistricting process unfolds that could reshape the district. But for now the result narrows the already slim Republican majority in the House. And it provides Democrats a much-needed win in New York City’s Long Island suburbs, where the GOP showed surprising strength in recent elections. It was a win in a politically mixed suburban district, which could lift his party’s hopes heading into a fiercely contested presidential election later this year.

So when will he be able to join his former and soon-to-be colleagues on the hill? The short answer is, it's not yet known, as nothing official has been stated.

However, a source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News that Suozzi may seek to do it as early as Thursday. If that is not possible, he'd likely have to wait two weeks from this week, with the House on recess the week of Feb. 18.

In the short term, the result could be a factor in ultratight votes in the House, where Republicans hold just a 219-212 majority. In an example of how important one seat can be, House Republicans voted Tuesday night to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by a single vote, punishing the Biden administration over its border policies.

Democrat Tom Suozzi addressed his supporters after he was projected to defeat Republican Mazi Pilip in New York's special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant after George Santos was expelled by Congress.

Suozzi, a political centrist well known to voters in the district, stressed his campaign trail theme of bipartisan cooperation in a victory speech that was briefly interrupted by protestors criticizing his support of Israel.

“There are divisions in our country where people can’t even talk to each other. All they can do is yell and scream at each other,” he said, acknowledging the demonstrators. “That’s not the answer to the problems we face in our country. The answer is to try and bring people together to try and find common ground.”

“The way to make our country a better place is to try and find common ground. It is not easy to do. It is hard to do,” Suozzi told supporters at his election night party in Woodbury.

Suozzi’s win will likely reassure Democrats that they can perform well in suburban communities across the nation, which will be critical to the party’s efforts to retake control of the U.S. House and reelect President Joe Biden.

Still, forecasting for November could be complicated given that turnout, already expected to be low given the abbreviated race, was potentially hampered by a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the district on election day. Both campaigns offered voters free rides to the polls as plows cleared wet slush from the roads.

On the campaign trail, Suozzi, a political centrist, leaned into some of the same issues that Republicans have used to bash Democrats, calling for tougher U.S. border policies and a rollback of New York laws that made it tougher for judges to detain criminal suspects awaiting trial.

His win will likely reassure Democrats that they can perform well in suburban communities across the nation, which will be critical to the party’s efforts to retake control of the U.S. House and reelect President Joe Biden.

Democrats and Republicans will get a chance to fight over the congressional seat again in November’s general election, though the battleground may look different.

That’s because the state’s congressional districts are set to be redrawn again in the next few months because of a court order. Democrats, who dominate state government, are widely expected to try to craft more favorable lines for their candidates.

New York is expected to play an outsize role in determining control of Congress this year, with competitive races in multiple contests in the suburban and exurban rings around New York City.