Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Marco Rubio among Night 2 speakers at the Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention heads into its second day Tuesday in Milwaukee — now with Donald Trump officially as its presidential nominee.

Trump energized the crowd Monday night by entering the arena with a bandage on his right ear after being injured during an assassination attempt Saturday. Expect more speakers Tuesday to mention what they described as the former president's strength and resilience after the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.

Tuesday night's theme is "Make America Safe Once Again.”

Nikki Haley expected to speak tonight

Nikki Haley, Trump’s former primary rival, was a last-minute addition to the schedule.

The former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor waited two months after dropping out in March to say she would vote for him. Then last week, she announced she would instruct her convention delegates to vote for Trump but wasn’t planning to attend the convention.

It wasn’t until Sunday — hours after the shooting — that her office reversed itself and said she would speak.

Who is speaking Tuesday at the Republican National Convention?

Speakers for Tuesday night's gathering of the Republican National Convention will include the following:

Elected officials

Gov. Bill Lee (TN)

Sen. Rick Scott (FL)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Rep. Tom Emmer (MN-6)

Rep. Steve Scalise (LA-1)

Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-4)

Mayor Eric Johnson

Sen. Ted Cruz (TX)

Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL)

Sen. Eric Schmitt (MO)

Sen. Tom Cotton (AR)

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (AR)

Sen. Marco Rubio (FL)

Brenna Bird, IA Attorney General

Gov. Jim Justice, Senate Candidate (WV)

Former presidential contenders not currently in office

Nikki Haley, Fmr. Ambassador to the United Nations

Dr. Ben Carson, Fmr. US Secy of Housing & Urban Development

Vivek Ramaswamy

Senate candidates

Kari Lake, Senate Candidate (AZ)

Eric Hovde, Senate Candidate (WI)

Bernie Moreno, Senate Candidate (OH)

Mike Rogers, Senate Candidate (MI)

Dave McCormick, Senate Candidate (PA)

Jim Banks, Senate Candidate (IN)

Sam Brown, Senate Candidate (NV)

Tim Sheehy, Senate Candidate (MT)

Hung Cao, Senate Candidate (VA)

Additional speakers

Julie Harris, National Federation of Republican Women President

Hayden Padgett, Young Republicans Chairman

Matt Brooks, CEO, Republican Jewish Coalition

Reince Preibus

James Crawford, Chair of the Potawatomi Nation

Perry Johnson

Savannah Chrisley

Randy Sutton, EDA Law Enforcement Officer

Michael Coyle, Everyday American

Erin Koper, Everyday American

Anne Funder, Everyday American

The Morin Family, Everyday American

Madeline Brame, Everyday American

Lara Trump

