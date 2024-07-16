Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Marco Rubio among Night 2 speakers at the Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention heads into its second day Tuesday in Milwaukee — now with Donald Trump officially as its presidential nominee.
Trump energized the crowd Monday night by entering the arena with a bandage on his right ear after being injured during an assassination attempt Saturday. Expect more speakers Tuesday to mention what they described as the former president's strength and resilience after the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.
Tuesday night's theme is "Make America Safe Once Again.”
Nikki Haley expected to speak tonight
Nikki Haley, Trump’s former primary rival, was a last-minute addition to the schedule.
The former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor waited two months after dropping out in March to say she would vote for him. Then last week, she announced she would instruct her convention delegates to vote for Trump but wasn’t planning to attend the convention.
It wasn’t until Sunday — hours after the shooting — that her office reversed itself and said she would speak.
Who is speaking Tuesday at the Republican National Convention?
Speakers for Tuesday night's gathering of the Republican National Convention will include the following:
Elected officials
- Gov. Bill Lee (TN)
- Sen. Rick Scott (FL)
- Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2)
- Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
- Rep. Tom Emmer (MN-6)
- Rep. Steve Scalise (LA-1)
- Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-4)
- Mayor Eric Johnson
- Sen. Ted Cruz (TX)
- Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL)
- Sen. Eric Schmitt (MO)
- Sen. Tom Cotton (AR)
- Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (AR)
- Sen. Marco Rubio (FL)
- Brenna Bird, IA Attorney General
- Gov. Jim Justice, Senate Candidate (WV)
Former presidential contenders not currently in office
- Nikki Haley, Fmr. Ambassador to the United Nations
- Dr. Ben Carson, Fmr. US Secy of Housing & Urban Development
- Vivek Ramaswamy
Senate candidates
- Kari Lake, Senate Candidate (AZ)
- Eric Hovde, Senate Candidate (WI)
- Bernie Moreno, Senate Candidate (OH)
- Mike Rogers, Senate Candidate (MI)
- Dave McCormick, Senate Candidate (PA)
- Jim Banks, Senate Candidate (IN)
- Sam Brown, Senate Candidate (NV)
- Tim Sheehy, Senate Candidate (MT)
- Hung Cao, Senate Candidate (VA)
Additional speakers
- Julie Harris, National Federation of Republican Women President
- Hayden Padgett, Young Republicans Chairman
- Matt Brooks, CEO, Republican Jewish Coalition
- Reince Preibus
- James Crawford, Chair of the Potawatomi Nation
- Perry Johnson
- Savannah Chrisley
- Randy Sutton, EDA Law Enforcement Officer
- Michael Coyle, Everyday American
- Erin Koper, Everyday American
- Anne Funder, Everyday American
- The Morin Family, Everyday American
- Madeline Brame, Everyday American
- Lara Trump
