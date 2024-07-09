Rep. Nadler changes tune, supports Biden as Democratic nominee for president

Two days after telling fellow House Democrats that President Joe Biden should withdraw as the party's nominee for president, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday he is supporting Biden's nomination.

NBC News reported several members of Congress, including Nadler, spoke during a Sunday call to colleagues about the president stepping aside in favor of a different nominee, according to several people on the call.

Nadler was one of four Democrats who said Biden should drop out, including Joe Morelle, also of New York, as well as Adam Smith and Mark Takano, NBC News reported. All four hold top positions on key committees in Congress.

On Monday, at an unrelated event, the New York lawmaker attempted to deflect multiple questions from reporters seeking comment on the president and reports of Sunday's call.

But on Tuesday, Nadler announced his decision to support the president.

In a statement, Nadler said, "I’m not going to comment on private conversations, but I truly believe that President Joe Biden has been a transformational president whose first-term accomplishments are nothing short of historic. He has overseen record breaking job growth and the passage of major pieces of progressive legislation that will change the face of our economy for generations to come, all while guiding us through a pandemic and managing several international conflicts.

"President Biden stated this morning that he will continue to be our nominee for president and I strongly support him. Moreover, if we're going to defeat Donald Trump in November we must move past the distractions and put the focus of this election squarely where it belongs: on Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

Outside a meeting of House Democrats Tuesday, Nadler issued a less forceful support of the party's presumptive nominee.

"Whether I have concerns or not is beside the point,” he said, according to NBC News. “He’s going to be our nominee, and we all have to support him.”

Biden has said unequivocally on multiple occasions over the past week that he plans to stay in the race.