Rep. Nadler ducks questions after reports he called on Biden to step aside

Rep. Jerry Nadler remained quiet on the topic of President Joe Biden's re-election on Monday, just a day after he was named alongside three other Democrats who reportedly voiced concern of the campaign.

NBC News reported that the four members of Congress spoke during a Sunday call to colleagues about the president stepping aside in favor of a different nominee, according to several people on the call.

Biden's electability has been the buzz since his debate against Donald Trump nearly two weeks ago, with more allies speaking out about their concerns with the current president staying in the race. Few have spoken out publicly, including Nadler who appeared at Monday's Gateway Project announcement.

The New York lawmaker attempted to deflect multiple questions from reporters seeking comment on the president and reports of Sunday's call.

"This is a great project," Nadler said, staying on message and throwing his support behind the estimated $16 billion Hudson Tunnel project. The bulk of that cost is coming from the federal government, while New York and New Jersey are said to split the remaining costs.

Nadler was one of four Democrats who said Biden should drop out, including Joe Morelle, also of New York, as well as Adam Smith and Mark Takano, NBC News reported. All four hold top positions on key committees in Congress.

President Biden's response was two-fold on Monday. He released a two-page letter to his Democratic colleagues calling for an "end" to intraparty drama.

"Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It's time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump," he wrote.

The president also called in to MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where he was asked directly about calls from his colleagues to step aside.

"I don't care what those big names think. They were wrong in 2020. They were wrong in 2022 about the red wave. They were wrong in 2024. And go with me – come out with me and watch – watch people react. You make a judgement," Biden said.

The debate about Biden's candidacy come about five weeks before the Democratic National Convention.